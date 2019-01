The new menu will include The Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and Cheese Fries, all with bacon! Who’s ready to break their New Years Resolutions?!

The best things in life start with #bacon and…end with more bacon. So starting January 30, you can get bacon on three of our Classics (for a limited time at part. McDs) 🥓 pic.twitter.com/T3OFW4yTKh — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 9, 2019