McDonald’s Workers Hold #MeToo Strike in Miami

McDonald’s workers are joining the movement demanding an end to sexual harassment under the golden arches today.

An unprecedented #MeToo movement strike is planned to start at lunchtime at McDonald’s restaurants in ten cities, including San Francisco, Chicago and Miami.

Workers are reportedly upset with McDonald’s failure to address groping, propositions for sex and other illegal behavior in restaurants nationwide.

This strike is the first of its kind since workers in a Michigan corset factory protested against sexual harassment and bad working conditions in 1912.

McDonald's workers are going on strike next week in Chicago and other U.S. cities.

