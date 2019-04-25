Measles Outbreak Spreads to Florida

The CDC is confirming that the U.S. has had nearly 700 cases of measles this year. And a new case has been reported in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health confirms an elderly man in Pinellas County has been diagnosed with measles.

Health officials said the 72-year-old man had traveled to Asia, but did not provide any other details.

Anyone older than 12 months of age should receive the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine, the Department of Health said.

The 696 measles cases is the most since the U.S. declared the disease eliminated in 2000.

The previous high was in 2014, when 667 cases were reported.

Earlier this week, health officials said there were 626 cases of the measles, but that number was updated Wednesday evening.

Nearly two dozen states are reporting cases of measles including Florida. Most of the measles cases are unvaccinated children and may have originated from

travel abroad.