Med Official: Super Bowl Party Murder Victim was Shot 17 Times

An associate county medical examiner’s statement in the trial of Christopher Vasata, one of the suspects in the 2017 Super Bowl triple murder, took the courtroom by surprise on Wednesday afternoon.

According to that official, one of the three victims—Sean Henry—was shot 17 times, sometimes at very close range.

Neighbors along Mohawk Street in Jupiter also testified.

One of them, Jason Armentano, says, “All of a sudden, I heard what at first I thought might’ve been fireworks. It definitely sounded like gunshots. It sounded like a bunch of shots altogether.” In total, he says he heard eight to 10 gunshots.

He adds that shortly thereafter, the host of the Super Bowl party where the murders occurred ran into Armentano’s house and told him that his friends had been shot.

Armentano says his neighbor’s behavior was, “Like he saw a ghost. He couldn’t talk.”

Another neighbor, Brindin Sieff, also says he heard gunshots, and that he noticed a Honda Accord leaving the scene at 1105 Mohawk Street as someone said, “We need to get in the f—king car now! We need to leave. The police are on their way.”

Vasata’s trial is expected to last around three weeks. Police believe that he also killed Kelli Doherty and Brandi-el Salhy at that Super Bowl party.

If he is convicted, prosecutors say they intend to seek the death penalty.