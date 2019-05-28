Medial Consultants offer free CPR and stop the bleeding class

Consultants with EMC Medial and are offering a free class for those who are interested in learning lifesaving skills such as CPR and ways to stop wounds from bleeding.

The free two hour American Heart Association class with take place this Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m at the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce.

Participants will learn practical skills they can use to help save a life if ever in a situation where a child is choking, someone stops breathing or suffers cardiac arrest, or if someone has an open wound from a shooting or a car accident.

