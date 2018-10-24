Mega Millions Jackpot Not Largest, Ever

The winner of last night’s massive Mega Millions lottery drawing isn’t getting as much money as they thought.

The $1.6 billion dollar jackpot has been revised downward to a mere $1.54 billion dollars.

That’s still the second-biggest jackpot ever.

The winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, where winners are allowed to remain anonymous.

If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Florida, you are not the winner of the full jackpot.

There is at least one grand-prize-winning ticket and that was sold in South Carolina.

But the Florida Lottery reports that one ticket purchased in the Sunshine State won $3-million and three others are worth $1-million each.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega number was 5.

While the Mega Millions jackpot drawing last night is getting most of the press, a huge Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs.

The $620-million prize is the sixth largest prize in U.S. history. The next drawing is tonight. Good Luck