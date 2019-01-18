Mega Ticket Lineup Announced!

This year marks the return of favorites Brad Paisley and Florida Georgia Line and first time headliner Chris Young!

Live Nation and Coral Sky Amphitheatre are proud to announce the 2019 COUNTRY MEGATICKET presented by Pennzoil. This year’s Megaticket will feature 6 major country shows with over 16 different artists performing at Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds during the 2019 summer concert season.

ON SALE FRIDAY JANUARY 25 th at 10AM!

Rascal Flatts

with special guests

Thursday, May 23rd

Dierks Bentley

With Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes

Friday, July 19th

Surprise Super Star Act To Be Announced

Saturday, August 3rd

Brad Paisley

With Chris Lane and Riley Green

Saturday, August 17th

Florida Georgia Line

With Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and Canaan Smith

Thursday, August 29th

Chris Young

With Chris Janson and more

Saturday, September 14th

New Reserved lawn packages are now part of the Megaticket options allowing a limited number of people to sit in a prime reserved lawn seating area.

Tickets are on sale Friday, January 25th at 10:00 am at www.Megaticket.com

These packages are only on sale for a limited time, so grab your Megaticket before they go off sale!

This is your season ticket to all the great country shows this year. See the biggest superstars in country music, plus the superstars of tomorrow!

2019 Country Megaticket Purchasers Presale: Monday, January 21st at 10:00 AM through Thursday, January 24th at 10:00PM

CITI Cardmember Presale: Wednesday, January 23rd at 10:00 AM through Thursday, January 24th at 10:00 PM

Live Nation Presale: Wednesday, January 23rd at 10:00 AM through Thursday, January 24th at 10:00 PM

General Public On Sale: Friday, January 25th at 10:00 AM