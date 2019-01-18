Mega Ticket Lineup Announced!

2019 Country Megaticket presented by Pennzoil
Coral Sky Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
ON SALE FRIDAY JANUARY 25th at 10AM!
Live Nation and Coral Sky Amphitheatre are proud to announce the 2019 COUNTRY MEGATICKET presented by Pennzoil. This year’s Megaticket will feature 6 major country shows with over 16 different artists performing at Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds during the 2019 summer concert season.
This year marks the return of favorites Brad Paisley and Florida Georgia Line and first time headliner Chris Young!
Rascal Flatts
with special guests
Thursday, May 23rd
Dierks Bentley
With Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes
Friday, July 19th
Surprise Super Star Act To Be Announced
Saturday, August 3rd
Brad Paisley
With Chris Lane and Riley Green
Saturday, August 17th
Florida Georgia Line
With Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and Canaan Smith
Thursday, August 29th
Chris Young
With Chris Janson and more
Saturday, September 14th
New Reserved lawn packages are now part of the Megaticket options allowing a limited number of people to sit in a prime reserved lawn seating area.
Tickets are on sale Friday, January 25th at 10:00 am at www.Megaticket.com
These packages are only on sale for a limited time, so grab your Megaticket before they go off sale!
This is your season ticket to all the great country shows this year. See the biggest superstars in country music, plus the superstars of tomorrow!
2019 Country Megaticket Purchasers Presale: Monday, January 21st at 10:00 AM through Thursday, January 24th at 10:00PM
CITI Cardmember Presale: Wednesday, January 23rd at 10:00 AM through Thursday, January 24th at 10:00 PM
Live Nation Presale: Wednesday, January 23rd at 10:00 AM through Thursday, January 24th at 10:00 PM
General Public On Sale: Friday, January 25th at 10:00 AM