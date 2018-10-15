Meghan and Harry Expecting a Royal Baby

Meghan and Harry are expecting a royal baby next year.
Kensington Palace announced today the Duchess of Sussex, who was Meghan Markle during her U.S. movie and TV career, is due to have a baby next spring.

This will be the first child for Meghan and Prince Harry.
The royal couple are on a tour of Australia that began this morning.
The prince and the former American actress married last May.

