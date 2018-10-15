Meghan and Harry Expecting a Royal Baby

Meghan and Harry are expecting a royal baby next year.

Kensington Palace announced today the Duchess of Sussex, who was Meghan Markle during her U.S. movie and TV career, is due to have a baby next spring.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “very pleased” to be expecting their first child. Meghan and Harry’s baby will be seventh in the line of succession, bumping the Duke of York into eighth place. Read the full story here: https://t.co/lFHvoZ1Twp pic.twitter.com/sVKEIKbGpz — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 15, 2018

This will be the first child for Meghan and Prince Harry.

The royal couple are on a tour of Australia that began this morning.

The prince and the former American actress married last May.

