Meghan Markle Gives Birth to a Boy!

Meghan Markle has given birth to a prince. She deliverd the baby boy moments ago. So much for rumors that she already gave birth to a baby girl named “Ivy” at home.

The palace announced that the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex started labor early Monday.

She and 34-year-old Prince Harry didn’t disclose the location they chose for the birth but the palace did say Harry is by her side.

Throughout Meghan’s pregnancy, they never revealed the baby’s due date. They have said they didn’t find out the sex in advance.

The couple previously announced they planned to keep the birth of their firstborn a private matter and said they would only release details to the public after they had time to celebrate as a family.