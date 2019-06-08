Meghan Markle makes first public appearance since giving birth

Meghan Markle also known as the Duchess of Sussex, made her first public appearance since giving birth to her son Archie on Saturday.

Markle attended The Mall to Horse Guards Parade for the Trooping the Colour ceremony held in honor of the Queen’s birthday.

She sat alongside Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and Camila Parker-Bowles the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were absent at the end of the ceremony with local reporters speculating that “perhaps Archie needed them.”

