Meghan Markle Slammed as “Extravagant” by Royal Expert

Meghan Markle has been called “extravagant” by Royal biographer, Angela Levin who claims Markle’s spending habits have “not gone down well,” with dissatisfied taxpayers.

According to Levin, the Duchess of Sussex has shocked British residents who have “balked” at the Duchess’s spending. Markle’s baby shower alone cost $379,000, the dress for her engagement photo shoot cost $71,000 and there’s the $3.8 million home renovation done earlier this year for the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Levin said the cost for Markle’s baby shower was an “excessive amount whoever offered to pay for it, especially for someone who calls herself a humanitarian.”

In a conversation with The Conservative Woman, Levin expressed that she hopes the Duchess will be “less show business and more royal” as time goes on.