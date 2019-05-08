Meghan Markle Speaks Out for the First Time on Being a Mom

Just two days after giving birth to her first child with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex made her first public comments as a mom.

Meghan Markle spoke from St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle where the Queen hosted the reception for their royal wedding. When asked how motherhood was treating her, Markle responded, “It is magic and it is pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world. And so I am really happy.”

In reference to her baby boy, Meghan said, “He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm.”

To that, Harry joked, “I don’t know who he gets that from.”