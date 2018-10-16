A rapper known as T.I., came after Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump just days after Kanye West met with the President in the Oval Office.

Friday, T.I. posted the provocative video via Twitter with the caption “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye.”

The clip begins with the President boarding Marine One alone and then cuts to T.I. in the Oval Office seated at the Resolute Desk.

All of a sudden a model who closely resembles the first lady walks in and removes her “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” jacket to reveal she’s wearing nothing underneath, and then climbs on the desk as T.I., lights a cigar.

Melania Trump has remained silent about the viral video, but her spokeswoman took to Twitter to call for a boycott of the controversial rapper who has yet to respond.

The video was posted the same day as the airing of an ABC exclusive interview with the first lady in which she claimed to be one of the most bullied people in the world.

Related content:

The post Melania Trump portrayed as stripper in rap music video appeared first on 850 WFTL.