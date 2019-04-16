Melania Trump ready to serve 4 more years as first lady

Melania Trump says she’s ready to serve another four years as the first lady if her husband is re-elected as president in 2020.

“I love what I do,” she said Monday.

The first lady revealed her intentions during a question-and-answer period with students at Albritton Middle School in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

She traveled to the school with Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, tour the campus and meet students as part of their shared focus on military families.

When a student asked if they wanted to serve again, they said they would.

“I think our husbands are doing a fantastic job and I will support my husband if he decided to run again,” Mrs. Trump said.” Yes, it’s a privilege, a great honor to serve and I will be here.”

Trump announced a re-election bid during his first year in office.

Mrs. Pence echoed the first lady noting that she is not elected or appointed, but is where she is “because I’m married to Mike Pence.”

“What a privilege and honor to be able to go on this journey and it would be a privilege to continue as well,” said Mrs. Pence, whose son is a Marine.

The pair were asked about how their new positions changed their lives, and each responded with different answers.

Mrs. Trump talked about moving from New York and taking on different responsibilities while Mrs. Pence said one of the most sign

ificant changes for her and her husband “is the fact that we don’t drive anymore and that somebody takes us everywhere.”

Mrs. Trump added that despite taking on different responsibilities “I would not change it for anything.”

“I love what I do.” said Trump. “I will always shine a light on children and the next generation.”