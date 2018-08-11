Melania Trump’s parents officially granted US citizenship

On Friday the President’s in-laws officially became United States citizens.

Melania Trump reportedly sponsored her Slovenian-born parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, through the lottery policy which President Trump has criticized in the past.

The Knavs’ were sworn in as U.S. citizens at a federal immigration court in New York City on Thursday.

Immigration lawyer Michael Wildes represented the couple confirmed the citizenship after walking out of the courthouse Thursday.

Additionally, he said that the Knavs’ did not receive special treatment.

“Everything was through a normal process. Like everybody else here you’re allowed to apply after five years of having your green card and so forth. It was all done lawfully,” Wildes told reporters.

The first lady’s office reportedly declined to comment on her parents’ immigration.

