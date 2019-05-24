Memorial Day Observances Near You

There are plenty of ways to commemorate Memorial Day in South Florida this weekend.

The events get under way tonight in Miami Beach on Espanola Way, where military bands will perform and veterans can get free haircuts.

Events tomorrow include an air show by the Blue Angels in Miami Beach, and on Monday, Memorial Day ceremonies will be held across the area, including Bocar Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Gables, Davie and Miami Shores.

Memorial Day Concert (Free)

Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real

Mon., May 27 at 7 p.m.

The City of Boca Raton is teaming up with Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, a local non-profit, to offer an area where attendees can write a letter to a soldier and where goods may be donated to create “We Care” packages to be sent to deployed soldiers. Needed items include foil tuna packs, individual packs nuts/dried fruits, individual packs of drink mixes, ramen noodles, trail mix, snack/breakfast bars, oatmeal/grits packs, crackers, hot chocolate, microwaveable ravioli, mac & cheese, snack storage bags, gallon storage bags, scotch tape refills, Q-tips, tissues, baby wipes, lip balm/chapstick, baby/foot powder, insect repellent wipes, tampons, bar soap, mouthwash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, hand sanitizer, disposable razors, and shave cream packets.

Boynton Beach

Memorial Day Observance

Boynton Beach Memorial Park

1611 S. Seacrest Blvd.

Sun., May 26 starting at 2 p.m.

The observance is to remember those currently serving in the armed forces and those who have fallen.

Lake Park

Memorial Day Ceremony

Hosted by VFW Post 9610

Mon., May 27 at 11 a.m.

601 US Highway 1, Lake Park, Florida 33403

VFW 9610 will doing the Memorial Day ceremony at Kelsey Park. This year is even more special because they will be dedicating the gold star families memorial marker at the park.

Remember the veterans that are with us in spirit.

Lake Worth Beach

Memorial Day Ceremony

Mon., May 27 at 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

South Florida National Cemetery

6501 South State Road 7

Lake Worth, FL 33467

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Palm Beach County Veterans Committee invite all citizens to the annual Memorial Day Ceremony. Join the VA as they pay their respects to those who gave all in defense of our nation.

Lantana

14th Annual Forgotten Soldiers Outreach Memorial Day Service

Mon., May 27 starting at 11:50 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Palm Beach Memorial Park

3691 North Seacrest Boulevard

Lantana, FL 33462

Honor and remember those military service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The service will include wreath presentations, guest speakers and dove release and there will be complimentary refreshments.

Palm Beach Gardens

Memorial Day Ceremony

Mon., May 27 from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Veterans Plaza Amphitheater

10500 N. Military Trail

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

The City of Palm Beach Gardens will host a wreath ceremony to honor the men and women who have given their lives in service to our country. Flags will be presented by the Palm Beach Gardens Police and Fire/Rescue Honor Guard.

Port St. Lucie

Memorial Day Picnic

Mon., May 27 starting at noon

451 SW Ravenswood Ln.

The Annual Memorial Day picnic which will be held indoors at the Council Hall. Food will be served from noon to 3 p.m. They are asking for a $10 donation per person, they will have chicken, sausage and peppers, hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob, and watermelon. For tickets and information please call Vinnie 772-879-1351 or Bill 772-380-5817

Stuart

Stuart Memorial Day Parade 2019

Mon. May 27 starting at 10 a.m.

Memorial Park

300 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994

There will be a service honoring the women and men who are/have serving our country starting at 11 a.m.

West Palm Beach

Memorial Day Chapel Service

VA Medical Center

Fri. May 24, from noon to 1 p.m.

7305 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, Florida 33410

Honor the lives of our Veterans who have passed in service to the nation and post-service. All Veterans, their families, staff members and visitors are invited to this service.