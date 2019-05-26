Memorial Day Weekend Ceremonies Across South Florida

This Memorial Day weekend features a significant number of events across our area to celebrate and honor our fallen soldiers. They include:

Sunday, May 26:

Memorial Day Ceremonies: 2 p.m., City of Boynton Beach Memorial Cemetery, 1611 South Seacrest Boulevard Boynton Beach. Honor the fallen by placing an American Flag on each grave. (561) 276-1796

Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony: 4 p.m. May 26; Historic Butler House, 380 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach. Honor our military— “All Gave Some..Some Gave All.” (561) 299-8684. Free.

Monday, May 27:

Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 8:15 a.m. May 27; Forest Hill Boulevard & South Shore Boulevard, Wellington. Veterans Memorial Wellington and the American Legion Chris Reyka Memorial Wellington Post 390. wellingtonfl.gov.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 9 a.m. Veterans Plaza Amphitheater, 10500 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens. Pay homage to our nation’s fallen service members, with Fire Rescue and Police Honor Guards and a wreath ceremony. (561) 630-1100.

Memorial Day Ceremony 9 a.m., May 27, Boca Raton Cemetery, 449 SW 4th Ave., Boca Raton. Ceremony featuring veteran groups, City officials, music by the Fort Lauderdale Highlanders, drills by Boca Raton Community High School NJROTC, and the Boca Raton Police and Fire Honor Guard. myboca.us/1470/Memorial-Day

Memorial Day Ceremony: 9-10:30 a.m., May 27. Honor fallen soldiers who died for our nation’s freedom. Veterans Memorial Park, 7044 N.W. First St., Margate. (954) 972-6458. margatefl.com/MemorialDayCeremony. Free.

South Florida National Cemetery Memorial Day Program, 10 a.m. May 27, South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 S. State Road 7, Lake Worth.

Memorial Day Observance Ceremony, 10 a.m., May 27; Woodlawn Park Cemetery, 3260 S.W. Eighth St., Miami. The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce hosts the presentation, featuring Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. Also: The Singing Miamians, a parade of color guards and remarks by Admiral Craig Faller, Commander, U.S. Southern Command.

Memorial Day Ceremony, 10 a.m. May 27; North Lauderdale Veterans Memorial, southeast corner of Rock Island Road and Kimberly Blvd.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. May 27; Veterans Memorial Park, 7825 Southgate Blvd., Tamarac. (954) 597-3620. Free.

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. May 27; Bergeron Rodeo Grounds, 4271 Davie Road, Davie. Honor our Veterans with a Parade and Memorial Day Ceremony under the arena. Rain or shine. (954) 336-1710. smcc.us. Free.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m., May 27. Hosted by VFW Post 9610. 601 US Highway 1, Lake Park. VFW 9610 will host the Memorial Day ceremony at Kelsey Park. This year’s ceremony will feature the dedication of the gold star families memorial marker at the park.

American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., May 27. Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Sandy Nininger Statue. 100th Anniversary American Legion Post 36. Sandy Nininger Statue, behind the Performing Arts Building, Fort Lauderdale. (954) 326-0800. Free.

14th Annual Forgotten Soldiers Outreach Memorial Day Service: 11:30 a.m. May 27; Palm Beach Memorial Park, 3691 Seacrest Blvd., Lantana. A Day to Remember. (561) 369-2933. forgottensoldiers.org. Free.

Memorial Day Concert: 6 p.m. May 27; Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. Doors open at 5 pm. Blankets and chairs are welcome at this free event, and chairs will also be available to rent for $5. Free for veterans. myboca.us/1470/Memorial-Day

Bokamper’s Memorial Day Ceremony: A Tribute to Our Heroes: 6 p.m. May 27; Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill, 3115 NE 32nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale. 5th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Heroes Tribute. (954) 900-5584. Free.

