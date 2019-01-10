Memorial Service Held for Cigo, K9 Killed in Christmas Eve Shooting

K9 Cigo was shot and killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve. A public memorial for Cigo was held on Thursday morning at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. Cigo was killed at the Mall at Wellington Green where deputies found two suspects wanted for attempted murder. In the shooting, one of the suspects fatally shot the three-year-old German Shepherd.

A sheriff said in a statement that if it weren’t for Cigo, the deputies could have been killed. Cigo was honored in the same manner as a deputy killed in the line of duty. A Police motorcade transported Cigo’s body to the service and a 21-gun salute was also given. Cigo also received a medal of honor. K9 Deputies and their handlers watched from outside the venue.