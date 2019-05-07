Met Gala 2019 Crazy, Campy Red Carpet

Dozens of celebrities stepped out in “campy” high fashion at last night’s 2019 Met Gala.

Songstress Katy Perry was dressed as a fully lit chandelier.
Unclear how many people it took to screw in the light bulbs.

Cher, Jared Leto (holding his own head), Kacey Musgraves (as Barbie), Cardi B and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were just some of the guests at the star-studded event yesterday at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The gala was co-chaired by Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Anna Wintour.

SHARE