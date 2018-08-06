Metal Detectors at MSD High School Put on Hold

Broward School officials have put one major security upgrade at MSD High School in Parkland on hold according to the superintendent of schools.

Metal detectors will not be installed for the start of classes at the Parkland, Florida, high school where 17 students and faculty were shot to death on Valentine’s Day.

The idea was to have every student wanded by a hand-held metal detector when they hit the front door of the school on the first day.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that the Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie has told parents the plans are on hold.

A school board workshop on security is scheduled for August 14.

Among the issues being considered, how to get 3,200 students through metal detectors each morning.

Classes start August 15.

850 WFTL will hold a school safety panel on Friday August 10th at 11:00 am.

