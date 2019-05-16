Metal Detectors Part of Graduation Ceremony Security at South Florida Fairgrounds

Parents, families and friends attending graduation ceremonies at South Florida fairgrounds for the first time will have to go through metal detectors and your bags will be checked.

Palm Beach County School District graduation ceremonies began Wednesday at the South Florida Fairgrounds and with them comes added security measures.

Parents of Santaluces seniors arrived as early as 6:45 a.m. Wednesday to go through metal detectors, and to get all their bags and purses checked.

Tightened security comes a year after the Stoneman Douglas shooting in Parkland, which is in Broward County.

The Palm Beach County School District added an additional $100,000 to its graduation budget for the added resources.

Santaluces seniors were the first to walk the stage at the fairgrounds Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The district says it is aware these new modifications could slow down the lines so the number of ceremonies held each day was cut from four to three and three more days were added to the graduation schedule.