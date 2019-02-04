Meteor seen Streaking Across the Florida Keys as Heart-Shaped Meteorite up for Auction for V-Day

A very loud bang was heard as what is suspected to be a meteor hit the island nation of Cuba.
Residents of the Florida Keys report seeing the meteor with a white tail streaming across the sky over Key West before it slammed into Cuba.

The National Weather Service saying they also were receiving reports that a meteor was seen in the sky across the Florida Keys before it made impact towards the western tip of Cuba.
As of now, no injuries or damage has been reported from the meteorite striking Cuba.

This meteor sighting come as a 320-year-old heart-shaped meteorite is up on the auction block, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Christie’s announced that the “Heart of Space” will be up for auction from February 6th to February 14th.
It’s expected to net between $300-thousand and $500-thousand dollars.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

S. Carolina Man Arrested for Allegedly Molesting a 5-year-old Boca Girl Super Bowl 54 Heads to Miami as NFL Prepares For 100th Season 40 Mummies Found in Egyptian Tomb Trump Has A Ball in South Florida During Super Bowl Weekend Sean McVay Will Be Without ‘Get-Back’ Coach For Super Bowl LIII Booker, Tulsi Announce 2020 Presidential Campaigns
Comments