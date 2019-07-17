Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo Sentenced to Life in Prison +30 Years

Wednesday, a federal judge sentenced Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to life in prison plus 30 years.

The Court also ordered “El Chapo” to pay $12.6 Billion in forfeiture.

The 62-year-old Guzman was sentenced moments ago after being found guilty earlier this year of trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines, and marijuana to the U.S.

Restitution will be determined later.

Guzman told the Brooklyn judge Wednesday morning that his life behind bars has been miserable.

Guzman said Wednesday that he’s been forced to drink unsanitary water, denied access to fresh air and sunlight.

He has escaped twice from maximum-security prisons in Mexico, once by digging a mile-long tunnel from his cell.

U.S. officials say “that won’t happen again.”

It remains unclear where El Chapo will serve his life sentence, but reports indicate he will likely reside at the U.S. Penitentiary, Administrative Maximum Facility (ADX) in Florence, Colorado.

The ADX Florence facility is reportedly the most secure “Supermax” prison in the nation.

Attorney Mariel Colon, who has visited Guzman regularly in prison before, during, and after his trial, says she is optimistic about his chances on appeal.