Mexico Ratifies New Trade Deal with U.S., Canada

Mexico on Wednesday became the first country to ratify a new free trade agreement with the United States and Canada.

The Mexican Senate’s upper chamber voted 114 to four, with three lawmakers abstaining in favor of the deal, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

President Trump has been demanding a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement that the new agreement could potentially replace.

The treaty still needs to be considered by lawmakers in the U.S. and Canada.