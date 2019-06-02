Mexico: We’re Open to Negotiating Over Tariffs

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he is leaving the door open to negotiating with the U.S., after President Trump threatened last Thursday to impose tariffs on Mexican imports over immigration issues.

According to López Obrador, “I believe we will be able to reach an agreement, because reason is with us.” He added that he wants to maintain a good relationship with the U.S.

Although Mexico’s president says his country does not want a tariff war, he adds, “In these moments we have national unity. That all, regardless of our political or ideological differences, of our conviction, of our religions, we defend Mexico. Because our country does not deserve that treatment.”

Trump announced via Twitter on Thursday evening that he planned to impose tariffs of five percent on all imports from Mexico, gradually increasing that amount to 25 percent in October, if Mexico’s government does not help to stop illegal border crossings.

In response, López Obrador says plans are in place to address the migrant flow. He explains, “We’ve been doing important work, like we haven’t done before, but we would like to inform President Donald Trump with data there is something that is evident.”

He attributes the increase in border crossings to a “crisis” in Latin American countries.

In a letter that was published in response to Trump’s announcement, López Obrador explains, “This is not an eye for an eye, we need to find dialogue with a lot of diplomacy. We will act responsibly.”