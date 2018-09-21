MIA “Like a Warzone” After Gun Battle With Hate Crime Suspect

MIA was like a warzone Thursday night.

A suspect wanted for a kidnapping and a hate crime is dead after a shootout with law enforcement officers in Miami-Dade County. The shooting happened late last night near Miami International Airport. The FBI, FDLE and police from Miami and Miami-Dade were involved in the search for the suspect, but it’s not clear which officers were responsible for firing the deadly shots.

An FBI spokesperson says they were investigating him in a hate crime case when the suspect fled then allegedly shot at police.

There’s no word on how many shots were fired, but one witness tells the Miami Herald it was like a war.

Officers returned fire and killed the suspect. No one else was injured.

Watch as shots ring out near MIA at scene of police-involved shooting

Video courtesy of Jorge Pescador https://t.co/COZgwqVT8T — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 21, 2018

