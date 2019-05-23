Miami Beach rejects proposal to host Ultra Music Festival 2020

On Wednesday, Miami Beach commissioners rejected the possibility of the popular Ultra Music Festival coming to the city next year.

In a vote of 5 to 2, commissioners shut down a proposal, introduced by Commissioner Ricky Arriola, to begin discussions of hosting the festival at Lummus Park.

Florida cities including Homestead, Hialeah, and the City of Miami are all looking into hosting the 2020 event.

Ultra organizers voluntarily terminated their contract with the City of Miami following a rough year on Virginia Key, due to transportation issues and an increase in crime from previous years.