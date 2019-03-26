Miami car theft leads to fatal police chase, suspect at large

Miami Beach police are looking for the man who stole a car and led a police chase that left a woman dead and an officer injured.

Police say the officer was pursuing a BMW stolen late Monday night from the area of 74th Street and Collins Avenue when he crashed into another vehicle.

The woman driving that vehicle was taken to the hospital and later died, while the officer was in stable condition with a head laceration.

After the chase was picked up by other officers, the BMW rammed two police cruisers in Surfside and was later found abandoned along the beach walk near 53rd Street.

The suspect is still at large.