Miami Cop Survives After Drunk Driver Destroys Patrol Car

A South Florida police officer escaped nearly unscathed after a drunk driver crashed into and destroyed his patrol car early Saturday morning.

According to Miami Gardens police, the unnamed driver was speeding on the Palmetto Expressway around 3:20 a.m., when he crashed into Police Officer V. Velez.

The impact destroyed Velez’s car.

On Saturday, December 29, 2018, at approximately 3:20am, Miami Gardens Police Officer V. Velez, was traveling west on the Palmetto Expressway (SR 826) when he was struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling at a high rate of speed. After the accident, the suspect fled on foot pic.twitter.com/gdVFFSNUoY — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) December 29, 2018

The drunk driver ran from the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later.

Officer Velez was treated on the scene and at a local hospital, and was later released.

Florida Highway Patrol continues investigating the crash.