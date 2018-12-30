Miami Cop Survives After Drunk Driver Destroys Patrol Car

A South Florida police officer escaped nearly unscathed after a drunk driver crashed into and destroyed his patrol car early Saturday morning.

According to Miami Gardens police, the unnamed driver was speeding on the Palmetto Expressway around 3:20 a.m., when he crashed into Police Officer V. Velez.

The impact destroyed Velez’s car.

The drunk driver ran from the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later.

Officer Velez was treated on the scene and at a local hospital, and was later released.

Florida Highway Patrol continues investigating the crash.

