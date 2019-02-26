Miami cops charged after video punching hand-cuffed teen surfaces

Two Miami-Dade police officers are being charged in connection to a rough arrest of a suspect in handcuffs, last year.

Surveillance video shows the officers breaking down a door while serving a search warrant and entering the home.

The officers exit the home with the suspect, identified as Brian Crespo, in handcuffs.

While Crespo is cuffed, an officer identified as Sergeant Manuel Reguiero looks to have punched Crespo in the face.

Sergeant Reguiero was suspended following the release of the video and is now facing charges.

A joint news conference with the State Attorney and Miami-Dade Police Director will take place on Tuesday at 2 p.m. to announce the charges.

This story is developing.