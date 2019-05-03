Miami-Dade Police officer charged in rough arrest case

A Miami-Dade Police officer has been arrested and charged with official misconduct and battery after he was seen of video roughly arresting a woman who called for help.

Officer Alejandro Giraldo was arrested Friday after an investigation into the arrest of 26-year-old Dyma Loving in March.

According to the report, Loving called the police after a man in her neighborhood called her and her friend a derogatory word and then pointed a shotgun at them when they confronted him about it.

When authorities arrived, things between the responding officer and Loving escalated and the officer arrested her.

A black woman Called Miami-Dade Police For Help After A Man Brandished A Weapon and threaten her life. Yet, She Was Arrested for being distraught pic.twitter.com/xQ2vvDZZsW — Brother Tyrone X (@tyrone345345) March 13, 2019

Loving was taken to jail and was released the next morning when the charges against her were dropped, however, the man who pointed the gun at Loving and her friend was not arrested until two days later, when the video of Loving’s arrest went viral.

After viewing the video footage, the State attorney’s office announced charges against Officer Giraldo Friday. He is currently being held on a bond of $5,500.