Miami-Dade teacher accused of lewd conduct with 13-year-old student

Friday, a Miami-Dade teacher was arrested after allegedly professing her love to a 13-year-old student via text message.

Furthermore, police say the 47-year-old school teacher even tried to kiss the student on school property.

Andrea Jimenez was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child and using a computer for prohibited purposes.

Jimenez was a teacher at Doral International Math & Science Academy, according to officials.

Police say the alleged incidents occurred in May and June of this year.

Jimenez reportedly became “aggressively romantic” with the boy on social media platforms by sending him messages such as “I will go to hell for U. Die for U stop eating to feed you. My love for u is so real and huge!!! I don’t mind facing the devil himself for u.”

No photos were sent or exchanged between the two.

However, the adult teacher reportedly tried to kiss the student by grabbing his face after luring him into her classroom.

The police report claims the victim expressed no desire to engage with his teacher.

The school’s principal called police after being notified by the boy’s parents of the situation on Wednesday.

Jimenez allegedly told faculty members about her inappropriate behavior and texted the boy’s mother to beg for forgiveness.

The school fired Jimenez and she turned herself into authorities Friday.

She was held on $17,500 bond before bonding out that same evening.