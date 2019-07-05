Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in crash

Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton lost his arm in a serious car accident Thursday.

The the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. on State Road 836 in Miami.

Norton was driving his Ford F-250 when it struck a concrete barrier wall and flipped over.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Maserati was also involved in the crash but the driver did not sustain any injuries.

Norton and a female passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old played for the University of Miami where he was a three-year letterman and two-year starter.

He signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2018 after briefly playing for the Carolina Panthers.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, says the FHP.