Miami Dolphins player shares loss of unborn son in heartfelt social media post

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Isaac Asiata shared news about the loss of his unborn son in a heartfelt social media, Friday evening.

See You Again Soon Baby Boy Daddy Loves You pic.twitter.com/EnHWvwxWiU — Isaac Asiata (@AsiataFive4) April 18, 2019

Asiata and his wife, Angelia, were expecting a son to be born in October to join their daughter, Norah, in the family.

Sadly, the child passed away on April 1, Asiata wrote in the lengthy social media post shared on Twitter and Instagram.

The former University of Utah standout and a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017, shared the news Wednesday night after participating in a voluntary workout with the team earlier that day.

Asiata has played in two games for the Dolphins, one in each of the last two seasons.

He is entering his third season with the team and is expected to earn significant playing time on Miami’s offensive line during the 2019 season.