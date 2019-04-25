Miami Dolphins Shop for New QB in Tonight’s 2019 NFL Draft

The 2019 NFL Draft kicks off tonight in Nashville. The Arizona Cardinals have the first-overall pick. The San Francisco 49ers pick second, followed by the New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rounds two and three will happen on Friday, with the final four rounds on Saturday. The Dolphins are shopping for a quarterback with the 13th overall pick in today’s first round.

Here are some of the candidates:

2019 NFL Draft:Ranking the Top 11 college QBs. Every NFL team needs to think about the future no matter who is under center. …

Brett Rypien. College: Boise State

Shea Patterson. College: Michigan….like Tom Brady

Daniel Jones. College: Duke

Jake Browning. College: Washington

Jarrett Stidham. College: Auburn

Clayton Thorson. College: Northwestern

Will Grier. College: West Virginia

But, there is some speculation that the Miami Dolphins have some interest in Arizona Cardinal QB Josh Rosen. If true, what does that mean for Ryan Fitzpatrick?

According to Peter King, the Miami Dolphins have done more research on Josh Rosen than any other team the last few weeks.

If that is true, are the Dolphins ready to swing a deal if they don’t get the QB they want at 13?

More importantly what does it say about the Ryan Fitzpatrick signing?

On the surface, Ryan Fitzpatrick would seem to be the bridge quarterback this year or even in 2020 as the Dolphins work with a young quarterback to develop via the draft. That line of thinking would go out the window if the team traded for Rosen.