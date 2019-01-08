Miami healthiest city in the US, according to study

According to a study conducted by TravelSupermarket.com, Miami is the healthiest city in the United States and ranked sixth in the world.

The study used a number of factors in determining the final rankings, including parks, sunlight hours, gym & fitness centers, health food shops, and vegan-option restaurants.

Paris was ranked number one as the cleanest city in the world.

