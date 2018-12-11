Miami Man Arrested After Roommate Found Dead

Authorities have arrested a Miami Beach resident after his roommate was found dead inside of the apartment complex.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the Parkview Plaza Apartments along the 7300 block of Wayne Avenue.

Authorities reported that they were called to the apartment complex due to a report of a disturbance and when they arrived, they found the body of 55-year-old Daniel Rodolico covered in stab wounds.

Investigators then began questioning neighbors but was not long before they had their suspect. When they questioned Rodolico’s roommate, 29-year-old Jose Antonio Derose, he admitted to stabbing Rodolico several times with a kitchen knife during an argument.

Police say Rodolico suffered stab “multiple stab wounds to the torso, arms, neck and back.”

Derose has since been arrested, however, an investigation is still ongoing.