Miami Police Director Breaks up Road Rage Incident Caught on Camera

A police official and two officers are credited with defusing a violent situation in Miami-Dade County.
Police Director Juan Perez, a sergeant and a plainclothes officer stopped to break up a road-rage incident yesterday afternoon on Southwest 184th Street.
According to the police report, the suspect says the victim cut him off so he threw a milk bottle at the victim’s face and began punching him and things escalated from there.
Video shows Perez grabbing one of the men by the shirt and bringing him to the ground.

While Perez doesn’t walk the beat anymore, a spokesman tells Local 10 News Perez believes as long as he’s in uniform, he’s a police officer.

