Miami Supermarket Mogul Captured in Spain for Murder

Manuel Marin, the former Presidente Supermarkets co-owner who has been on the run for years, was arrested late Tuesday evening at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain. Marin,64, is accused of allegedly conspiring the murder of his wife’s former lover in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to reports, Marin was seen acting nervously when he tried to walk into the embassy to complete paperwork relating to his passport. Prosecutors in Miami will seek to extradite Marin as well as his alleged co-conspirators for the murder of Camilo Salazar in June 2011. Police also has Marin’s son, a wealthy business owner, under scrutiny. They believe Marin’s son, Yaddiel Marin, 32, funded his dad’s escape from the law.

Marin allegedly conspired the murder of Salazar when he found out his wife, Jenny Marin, was having an affair with Salazar. Marin confronted the two but the affair continued. Marin then turned to a boxing promoter and two mixed-martial arts fighters to help him with the murder of Salazar. Just days after the murder, Marin had left Miami for Spain where he has relatives.

