Michael Avenatti Charged with Stealing $300,000 from Stormy Daniels

A federal grand jury has indicted celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti in two alleged schemes.

He is charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft involving former client Stormy Daniels, as well as attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike.

Court documents state that Avenatti stole “a significant portion” of Daniels’ advance for her book contract, and used it for his own business purposes. Daniels is referred to as “Victim-1” in the indictment.

Avenatti allegedly took around $300,000 from Daniels. He represented Daniels in the “hush-money” scandal that resulted in President Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, being charged with campaign-finance violations for paying several women to not disclose their alleged affairs with Trump.

Cohen, who has since pleaded guilty to those crimes as well as others, is serving a three-year prison sentence.

Before the indictment became public, Avenatti tweeted: “No monies relating to Ms. Daniels were ever misappropriated or mishandled. She received millions of dollars worth of legal services and we spent huge sums in expenses. She directly paid only $100.00 for all that she received. I look forward to a jury hearing the evidence.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says Avenatti “had dealt with me extremely dishonestly.”

In response, Avenatti says he will be “fully exonerated.” He adds, “I look forward to a jury hearing all of the evidence and passing judgment on my conduct. At no time was any money misappropriated or mishandled. I will be fully exonerated once the relevant emails, contracts, text messages, and documents are presented.”