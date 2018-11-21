Michael Avenatti claims video shows he didn’t attack actress

The woman who accused Michael Avenatti of domestic violence was revealed Wednesday two days after filing a restraining order against the attorney.

Actress and model Mareli Miniutti claim in the court papers that she and Avenatti were arguing about money when he hit her “forcefully” in the face with pillows and warned, “Do not disrespect me.”

However, Avenatti who has adamantly denied the allegations fired back Wednesday citing a Snapchat video as proof that Miniutti is lying about the alleged incident.

Avenatti is famous for representing the adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump.

Celebrities who have worked with Avenatti in the past have cut ties with the lawyer, and Daniels said she plans to do the same if the allegations are deemed credible.

