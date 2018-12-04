Michael Avenatti says he is not running for President in 2020

Tuesday, attorney Michael Avenatti confirmed in a statement via Twitter that he will not be running for President in 2020.

Please see my statement below regarding 2020. pic.twitter.com/ztCfZUY6hA — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 4, 2018

Avenatti is known for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump and more recently for representing Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick.

He has made headlines in recent days after his ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence in November.

No charges in connection to the alleged incident have been filed at this time.

Avenatti said the decision was out of respect for is family.

Additionally, he expressed concern that the Democratic party may nominate a candidate with “no real chance of winning.”

