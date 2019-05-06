Michael Cohen Begins Three Year Stint in Federal Prison

President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen arrived at federal prison Monday morning suggesting that he has more secrets to spill.

Eventually he will be transferred to the minimum security camp trading in his suit for prison garb and just the bare essentials.
Cohen reported today to a federal correctional facility in Otisville, New York.
He’ll be serving a three-year sentence for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes.

SHARE