Michael Cohen reports to prison Monday

Michael Cohen reports to prison on Monday where he will serve with Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland and Mike’ The Situation’ Sorrentino from the popular reality television show “Jersey Shore.”

The President’s former attorney was sentenced to three years in a New York prison for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.

A former prison official is warning Cohen to watch his back saying he could be a target if fellow inmates view him as a rat, Fox News reports.

Cohen testified before Congress in February claiming Trump had him break the law by instructing him to move campaign funds to pay off women who claimed to have an affair with the President.

President Trump has adamantly denied Cohen’s claims.

