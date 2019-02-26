Michael Cohen Set to Blab about Trump During Testimony on Capitol Hill

President Trump’s former personal lawyer is expected to paint his former boss in a negative light when testifying before Congress for three days this week…and then he’s off to Federal prison.

Michael Cohen is set to testify behind closed doors with the Senate Intelligence Committee today.

During an open hearing of the House Oversight Committee tomorrow, Cohen is expected to blab publicly about alleged criminal conduct the President did while in office.

Last August, Cohen implicated the President on federal crimes that Trump knew of hush money payments made to two women before the 2016 presidential election. The women have alleged having affairs with Trump, which the President has denied.

On Thursday, Cohen will be back on Capitol Hill for a third day of testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

A federal judge in Manhattan granted Michael Cohen’s request to delay the date he is scheduled to report to prison by 60 days, meaning the former Trump attorney will not go to jail until early May.

Cohen’s attorneys had requested the 60-day delay, citing his need to recover from recent shoulder surgery and prepare for anticipated congressional testimony before three committees starting today.