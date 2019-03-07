Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization for millions in legal fees

Former attorney Michael Cohen sued the Trump Organization in New York Supreme Court Thursday for millions of dollars in legal fees and costs, claiming the company must pay him for “matters arising” from his work for the company including “multiple congressional hearings” and expenses related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Cohen who is scheduled to go to prison in May worked for the organization for more than a decade as an attorney. In his suit, he claimed the company violated an agreement that it would compensate him for his work related to the organization and its officers.

“This action arises from the Trump Organization’s failure to meet its indemnification obligations under a contractual agreement between the Trump Organization and Mr. Cohen, pursuant to which the Trump Organization agreed to indemnify Mr. Cohen and to pay attorneys’ fees and costs incurred by Mr. Cohen in connection with various matters arising from Mr. Cohen’s work with and on behalf of the Organization and its principals, directors, and officers,” Cohen’s attorneys wrote in a court filing Thursday. “These matters included multiple congressional hearings, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation, and others.”

Adding that Cohen has “incurred millions of dollars in unreimbursed attorneys’ fees and costs” in addition to other amounts, which he “continues to incur, in connection with various ongoing investigations and litigation.”

The lawsuit comes just a week after Cohen testified before Congress with explosive allegations against President Trump, last week.

Related content:

Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress, bank fraud, tax fraud, and campaign finance violations.