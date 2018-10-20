Michael Cohen urges people to vote to avoid more ‘years of this craziness’

In a short street interview with CNN’s MJ Lee, President Trump’s former lawyer warned that people could face “another two or another six years of this craziness” if they do not head to the polls.

Michael Cohen: “Listen, here’s my recommendation. Grab your family, grab your friends, grab your neighbors, and get to the poll, because if not, you are going to have another two or another six years of this craziness.” https://t.co/FUrBqhMK6d pic.twitter.com/KiHW0CwW64 — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2018

Cohen also informed the public that he is a Democrat and has been a Democrat most of his life.