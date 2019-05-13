Michael Jackson’s oldest child graduates college

Congratulations are in order for the Michael Jackson household! Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. also known as Prince Jackson has officially graduated from college.
The eldest of the late Michael Jackson’s children graduated Saturday from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Yesterday I graduated from @loyolamarymount Cum Laude in the school of business with a focus on entrepreneurship. I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it. I wish I could thank everyone that helped me make it to the end but I can’t and unfortunately they’re not all pictured here. But the biggest thanks goes to @tjjackson9 and his brothers @tarylljackson and @tajjackson who kept pushing me to graduate and finish up my degree when I wanted to quit. Honestly I can’t tell you if all of it was worth it yet but I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline. I’m thankful for LMUs education of a whole person and the implementation of Jesuit values because I believe they inspire graduates like me to continue to change the world for the better.
The 22-year-old thanked his uncle Tj Jackson who served as his guardian and motivator since Michael died nearly 10-years ago and also thanked his uncle’s two brothers.
It is unclear what Prince plans to do with his degree, however, he did report that his degree focus was on entrepreneurship.