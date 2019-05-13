Michael Jackson’s oldest child graduates college

Congratulations are in order for the Michael Jackson household! Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. also known as Prince Jackson has officially graduated from college.

The eldest of the late Michael Jackson’s children graduated Saturday from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

The 22-year-old thanked his uncle Tj Jackson who served as his guardian and motivator since Michael died nearly 10-years ago and also thanked his uncle’s two brothers.

It is unclear what Prince plans to do with his degree, however, he did report that his degree focus was on entrepreneurship.