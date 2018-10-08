Michael Now a Cat 1 Hurricane in Gulf

Michael is now a Category 1 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 75 miles-per-hour. The National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory has Michael located about 50 miles off the western tip of Cuba. The storm is moving to the north at seven miles-per-hour. Michael could make landfall as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday along the Florida Gulf Coast.

Governor Rick Scott has already declared a state of emergency in 26 counties.

A hurricane watch is now posted for Florida’s Panhandle and Big Bend regions.

Storm Surge, Hurricane and Tropical Storm watches are up along the Florida panhandle and Big Bend area. Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall on Wednesday before continuing a northeast trek along the southeastern United States Wednesday night into Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Michael is located about midway between Cozumel, Mexico and the western tip of Cuba

and could strengthen into a Category 3 storm by the time is slams into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday.

Michael has the potential to bring devastating impacts to communities across Florida’s Panhandle and Big Bend.

Scott urged all Floridians to watch the storm closely, saying it could still change direction and impact any part of the state.

A FEMA team is also in Florida to provide federal assistance. Hurricane, Tropical Storm and storm surge watches are currently in place.

Scott says Michael could make landfall as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday along the Gulf Coast.

He explained the storm will be life threatening and extremely dangerous. The impacts of Michael will be from wind, rain and storm surge.

The state is expecting four-to-eight-inches of rain with some isolated spots receiving as much as 12-inches of rain and flooding will be a major issue.

Dangerous storm surge of seven to eleven feet is also anticipated while other areas could see between two and six feet.

Scott has activated 500 Florida National Guard troops for planning, logistics and needs-response. Five-thousand additional troops are available to be activated if necessary.

The Fish and Wildlife Department is also ready to respond with 40 additional officers from outside the projected path of the storm on notice to deploy.

Specialized equipment including boats, ATVs, boats and four-wheel drive vehicles are ready to be used.

The Department of Transportation is actively monitoring the storm and preparing crews in anticipation for landfall.

