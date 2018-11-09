Michelle Obama can’t forgive Trump, he responds

Thursday, details in Michelle Obama’s highly anticipated memoir “Becoming” were released by the Washington Post who reportedly obtained a copy before it’s scheduled release date.

In the memoir, Mrs. Obama discusses her dislike of President Trump, as well as personal details of her life before and during her time in the White House.

One of the most notable things written by Obama in the memoir which will be published Tuesday is that she’ll ‘never forgive’ Trump for “endangering her family.”

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls?,” she wrote, according to the Washington Post.

“Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him,” Obama wrote.

Friday, President Trump responded to Obama’s book telling reporters: “She got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always expect a little controversy.”

Adding, that he would never forgive her husband Barack Obama “for what he did to our US military.”

“I’ll never forgive him for what he did in many other ways,” Trump continued. “What he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you, and you, and you,” said Trump.